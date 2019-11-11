US Markets

Attack in Damascus kills two, wounds six - state media

Contributor
Alaa Swilam Reuters
Published

At least two people were killed and six wounded in an attack in the early hours of Tuesday that targeted a building in Damascus, the Syrian capital, state television said.

Adds state media report on firing, background; paragraphs 4,5

CAIRO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - At least two people were killed and six wounded in an attack in the early hours of Tuesday that targeted a building in Damascus, the Syrian capital, state television said.

The building, which state media identified as a civilian home, is located near the Lebanese embassy in Mezzah, a western district of the capital that is home to Damascus University and many foreign embassies.

State media did not say who had carried out the attack.

Earlier, state media had said the Syrian army opened fire on "a hostile target" over Daraya, a suburb southwest of Damascus. Photos published by state news agency SANA showed damage to a two-storey building and debris strewn over cars.

In recent years, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria against its regional arch foe Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah group, which it calls the biggest threat to its borders.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Clarence Fernandez/Tom Perry)

((Alaa.Swilam@thomsonreuters.com; 00201116281191))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular