AT&T vs. Verizon: Which Cell Phone Network Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

AT&T continues to transition from a media-heavy conglomerate back to its connectivity roots, focusing on a unified wireless and fiber bundling strategy.

Verizon Communications remains the largest wireless provider in the United States and is aggressively expanding its fiber footprint through major acquisitions.

Which telecom giant is the better buy for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than AT&T ›

As the digital divide closes, investors are asking whether AT&T (NYSE:T) or Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is the better choice for income and stability in a high-speed, 5G-connected world.

AT&T has pivoted back to its roots, focusing on its fiber-to-the-home and wireless bundling strategy. Verizon maintains the nation's largest wireless subscriber base while aggressively acquiring fiber infrastructure to match its rival. Both companies offer high dividends but carry significant debt, making this comparison a study in balance-sheet management.

The case for AT&T

AT&T operates a massive connectivity business providing wireless and fiber broadband under brands like Cricket and AT&T Fiber. The company serves approximately 145 million wireless subscribers and nearly 2.5 million business customers across North America. As the landscape for communication stocks evolves, it is expanding its 'Build-A-Plan' bundling service and acquiring fiber assets from Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN).

During FY 2025, revenue reached $125.6 billion, representing a 2.8% increase over the previous year. This growth helped the company achieve net income of approximately $21.9 billion, a substantial increase from the $10.8 billion earned in FY 2024, indicating that it is capturing more profit per dollar of sales as it streamlines operations.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 1.6x. This ratio measures total debt relative to shareholders’ equity, indicating how much a company relies on borrowing to fund its expansion. Free cash flow for the period was $16.6 billion, the cash remaining after covering daily operations and equipment upgrades.

The case for Verizon

Verizon Communications provides connectivity services to consumers and public-sector clients, including nearly all of the Fortune 500. The company is significantly expanding its footprint through the 2026 acquisitions of Frontier Communications and Starry Group Holdings. No single customer accounts for 10% or more of its total revenue, ensuring a diverse income stream across millions of retail and enterprise connections.

In FY 2025, the company generated revenue of approximately $138.2 billion, a 2.5% year-over-year increase. Net income for this period was nearly $17.2 billion, down from $17.5 billion, reflecting network maintenance costs.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was nearly 1.9x. This metric helps investors see the balance between borrowed money and equity provided by shareholders. Free cash flow reached approximately $20.1 billion, the cash remaining after the company funds capital investments and daily operating needs.

Risk profile comparison

AT&T faces a complex regulatory environment, illustrated by friction between federal and state authorities regarding the termination of legacy landline services. The company also deals with significant cybersecurity risks as a provider of critical infrastructure, following a 2024 incident involving customer call data. Competition from cable providers like Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) remains fierce, while major labor contracts are set to expire in early 2026, creating potential for higher operational costs.

Verizon Communications must navigate intense competition from wireless rivals like T-Mobile U.S. (NASDAQ:TMUS) as traditional product distinctions continue to blur. The company is a high-value target for nation-state cyberattacks, such as the recent incident involving a group known as Salt Typhoon. Integrating the multi-billion-dollar acquisitions of Frontier and Starry also presents significant operational challenges. If these integrations fail to produce expected synergies, financial performance could suffer under the weight of higher regulatory and compliance burdens.

Valuation comparison

Verizon currently carries a lower Forward P/E (which compares the stock price to future earnings estimates) than its rival, though both trade at a low P/S ratio (which compares stock price to total revenue).

Metric AT&T Verizon Communications Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 9.1x 8.6x 16.6x P/S ratio 1.2x 1.3x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLC sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

It may seem like the mobile network world is saturated, but there is still growth to be had.

Verizon believes it can grow 6% in 2026, which would get revenue to well over $140 billon. Profitability is inching up, too, with analysts foreseeing $20 billion for this year. The Frontier acquisition should help Verizon reach rural consumers, since Frontier has extensive physical network infrastructure, which could also help Verizon sell its Fios high-speed internet, which runs on fiber over phone and power lines.

Both businesses are working to capture the next surge in 5G wireless demand as more devices get connected. The AI explosion has pulled resources away from 5G investment among potential customers, but eventually the surge in AI data will require better networks, which both AT&T and Verizon plan to offer.

AT&T is particularly strong in rural U.S. and Mexico with its extensive 4G network. Sales should grow from about $3 billion to $129.5 billion in 2026, although net income will shrink a bit to $15.8 billion.

Given Verizon’s expansion through acquisition and its strong position in broadband services, its cheaper P/E and forward P/E compared to AT&T makes it the telecom stock to buy in 2026.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast, T-Mobile US, and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.