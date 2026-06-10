AT&T vs. T-Mobile: Which Communications Stock is the Smarter Buy?

AT&T Inc. T and T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS are major U.S. wireless carriers competing aggressively in the 5G market, battling for subscriber growth, network leadership and long-term cash flow strength. Operating as one of the premier wireless service providers in the United States, AT&T provides a vast array of communication and business solutions that include wireless, local exchange, long-distance, data/broadband and Internet, video, managed networking, wholesale and cloud-based services.



T-Mobile offers mobile voice, messaging and data services in the postpaid, prepaid and wholesale markets under the T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint brands. The company is extensively deploying 5G and 4G LTE (Long-Term Evolution) networks across the country to bridge the digital divide.



Let us delve a little deeper into the companies’ competitive dynamics to understand which of the two is relatively better placed in the broadband and telecom services industry.

The Case for AT&T

With a customer-centric business model, AT&T is witnessing healthy momentum in its postpaid wireless business with a lower churn rate and increased adoption of higher-tier unlimited plans. The company remains focused on improving mobile 5G, fixed wireless and edge computing services to drive growth. AT&T is leveraging Ericsson technology to deploy a commercial-scale open radio access network (Open RAN) across the country to help build a more robust ecosystem of network infrastructure providers and suppliers. It is also collaborating with Nokia to streamline network services, improve automation, speed up deployment times and improve operational efficiency.



In first-quarter 2026, the company reported 584,000 total fiber and fixed wireless advanced Internet customer net additions, including 512,000 consumer advanced home Internet net adds. Within that, AT&T reported 273,000 fiber net adds and 239,000 AT&T Internet Air net adds. Postpaid phone net adds were 294,000, and postpaid phone churn was 0.89%. AT&T also closed the Lumen Mass Markets fiber acquisition in early February 2026, adding 1.1 million fiber customers and more than 4 million fiber locations. Management expects fiber reach to grow by about 8 million locations in 2026, including more than 4 million locations acquired from Lumen, and remains on track to reach over 40 million total fiber locations by the end of 2026 and more than 60 million by the end of 2030.



However, despite its effort to reinforce focus on the customer-centric business model with an aim to maintain its customer base, its wireline division is struggling with persistent losses in access lines as a result of competitive pressure from voice-over-Internet-protocol (VoIP) service providers and aggressive triple-play (voice, data, video) offerings by the cable companies. Its effort to woo customers with healthy discounts, freebies and cash credits further escalates margin pressures. Stiff competition from Verizon Communications VZ is a headwind.

The Case for T-Mobile

T-Mobile’s business model largely depends on its “Un-carrier Value Proposition”, which aims to enhance customer satisfaction by means of providing the latest products at cheaper rates and on uncomplicated terms and conditions. The company continues to boast a leadership position in the 5G market. Its 5G network covers more than 330 million people in the country. The Ultra Capacity 5G delivers superfast speeds, powering 5G smartphones and enabling innovators to deliver transformational 5G experiences. It intends to bring more competition to home broadband, especially in underserved rural markets.



T-Mobile’s acquisition strategy has significantly strengthened its position in the wireless industry over the past few years. The company completed its acquisition of Sprint in 2020. The combined company’s network has 14 times more capacity than on a standalone basis, which enables it to leapfrog the competition in network capability and customer experience. The buyout of US Cellular’s wireless operations helped T-Mobile acquire all of its wireless operations along with 30% of its spectrum assets across several spectrum bands. The transaction enabled TMUS to expand both its fast-growing home broadband offerings and fixed wireless products through the additional capacity and coverage from the combined spectrum and wireless assets. It also enables the Un-carrier to lease space on various US Cellular towers to ensure continued, uninterrupted service for its customers.



T-Mobile continues to deploy 5G with the mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum from Sprint. The 2.5 GHz 5G delivers superfast speeds and extensive coverage with signals that go through walls and trees, unlike 5G networks that are controlled by the mmWave spectrum. This gives the un-carrier a competitive edge over AT&T and Verizon. In many places, mid-band 5G average download speeds are around 300 Mbps with peak speeds approaching 1 Gbps. It plans to continue growing this 5G spectrum deployment at an aggressive pace. T-Mobile’s business strategy is built on covering 90% of rural America with average 5G speeds of 50 Mbps, up to two times faster than broadband.



However, the U.S. wireless market is highly competitive and saturated. T-Mobile has multiple wireless competitors, some of which have greater resources than it does. Intensifying competition with a relatively fixed pool of customers is putting pressure on pricing. To lure customers from competitors, T-Mobile has launched several low-priced service plans for consumers as well as small business entities. Management’s strategy of introducing several promotional activities such as free music streaming, video offers and price cuts on service plans and adoption of phone leasing plans, where equipment revenues are not booked upfront, creates a margin squeeze for the company.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for T & TMUS?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AT&T’s 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 3.3% and 8.5%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 has been trending northward 0.4% over the past 60 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for T-Mobile’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 7.1% and 9.6%, respectively. The EPS estimates have been trending southward (down 0.7%) over the past 60 days.



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Price Performance & Valuation of T & TMUS

Over the past year, AT&T has declined 19.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 17%. T-Mobile has plummeted 22.2% over the same period.



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AT&T looks more attractive than T-Mobile from a valuation standpoint. Going by the price/earnings ratio, AT&T’s shares currently trade at 9.47 forward earnings, lower than 15.27 for T-Mobile.



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End Note

Both AT&T and T-Mobile carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Both AT&T and T-Mobile expect sales and earnings to increase in 2026. In terms of price performance, T has outperformed TMUS. An uptrend in estimate revisions shows bullish investor sentiment for AT&T. Moreover, AT&T appears to have attractive valuation metrics compared with T-Mobile. With an aggressive growth path (broadband upgrades + bundling + fiber densification), AT&T offers more upside potential and appears to be relatively better placed than T-Mobile and hence, is a better investment option at the moment.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.