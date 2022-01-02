Companies
AT&T, Verizon CEOs reject U.S. request for 5G deployment delay

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/George Frey

WASHINGTON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The chief executives of AT&T T.N and Verizon Communications VZ.N rejected a request by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to delay the planned Jan. 5 introduction of new 5G wireless service over aviation safety concerns.

Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson had asked AT&T CEO John Stankey and Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg for a commercial deployment delay of no more than two weeks.

The wireless companies in a joint letter Sunday said they would not deploy 5G around airports for six months but rejected any broader limitation on using C-Band spectrum. They said the Transportation Department proposal would be "an irresponsible abdication of the operating control required to deploy world-class and globally competitive communications networks."

