AT&T Unveils Strategic Plan for 5G and Fiber Growth

The latest update is out from AT&T ( (T) ).

AT&T has announced a strategic plan to enhance shareholder returns through significant growth in its 5G and fiber networks. By expanding its fiber network to over 50 million locations by 2029 and modernizing its 5G infrastructure, AT&T aims to deliver faster services and innovative products. The company plans to return over $40 billion to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases by 2027, supported by robust financial targets and cost savings initiatives. This strategy is set to establish AT&T as a leader in connectivity, offering superior value and customer-centric services.

