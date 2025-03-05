AT&T Unusual Options Activity For March 05

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on AT&T (NYSE:T), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in T often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for AT&T. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 25% bullish and 62% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $39,200, and 7 calls, totaling $664,464.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $24.0 to $26.0 for AT&T over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AT&T's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AT&T's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $24.0 to $26.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AT&T Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.1 $2.01 $2.1 $25.00 $151.0K 23.9K 4.7K T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.1 $2.01 $2.1 $25.00 $112.1K 23.9K 3.9K T CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.12 $24.00 $93.6K 8.4K 1.8K T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.2 $3.15 $3.15 $24.00 $91.5K 8.4K 903 T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.25 $3.15 $3.15 $24.00 $90.0K 8.4K 603

About AT&T

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The firm is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 72 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 15% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 11% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 23 million customers, but this business only accounts for 4% of revenue. The firm recently agreed to sell its 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV to its partner, private equity firm TPG.

Current Position of AT&T Trading volume stands at 25,685,694, with T's price down by -0.42%, positioned at $26.11. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 49 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for AT&T

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $30.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Tigress Financial continues to hold a Buy rating for AT&T, targeting a price of $32. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Outperform rating for AT&T, targeting a price of $28.

