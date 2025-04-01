AT&T Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on AT&T.

Looking at options history for AT&T (NYSE:T) we detected 33 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,001,258 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,267,606.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $32.0 for AT&T during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AT&T's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AT&T's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $32.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AT&T Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $0.44 $0.39 $0.43 $28.00 $359.1K 853 8.5K T PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.01 $1.99 $1.99 $27.00 $237.0K 5.4K 2.7K T CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $3.3 $3.2 $3.25 $30.00 $113.8K 4.3K 365 T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.79 $0.78 $0.78 $32.00 $103.2K 4.1K 1.3K T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.14 $1.13 $1.14 $28.00 $99.6K 938 1.1K

About AT&T

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The firm is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 72 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 15% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 11% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 23 million customers, but this business only accounts for 4% of revenue. The firm recently agreed to sell its 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV to its partner, private equity firm TPG.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AT&T, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of AT&T

Trading volume stands at 33,289,304, with T's price up by 0.95%, positioned at $28.55.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 22 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AT&T

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $30.12.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for AT&T, targeting a price of $28. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on AT&T, maintaining a target price of $28. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AT&T, which currently sits at a price target of $32. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on AT&T with a target price of $32.

Latest Ratings for T

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

