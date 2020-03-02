AT&T TV Launches Nationwide Today

(RTTNews) - AT&T TV is launching nationwide on Monday after initially rolling out to 13 markets last year.

The subscription TV service is a contract-based live TV powered by Android. It includes live TV packages and offers access to live TV and apps with one device without having to switch inputs.

AT&T TV works with a compatible high-speed internet connection. Customers can bundle AT&T TV and 1 gigabit AT&T Internet for $39.99/month for video and $39.99/month for internet for 12 months with a 24-month TV agreement where available.

"Our customers told us what they want from their TV service and we built AT&T TV around that," said Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO of AT&T Consumer. "AT&T TV is live TV made easy and when you add AT&T TV to our amazing 1 gigabit AT&T Internet you can't go wrong."

Alongside live TV, users can install apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, and others from the Google Play Store or control smart home devices with the Assistant-enabled remote. Chromecast support is built in, too.

