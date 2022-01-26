Markets
T

AT&T Turns To Profit In Q4; Guides FY22 Below Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Telecom giant AT&T, Inc. (T) reported on Wednesday a net income attributable to common stock for the fourth quarter of $4.99 billion or $0.69 per share, compared to a net loss of $13.94 billion or $1.95 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding other items, adjusted earnings was $0.78 per share, compared to $0.75 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total operating revenues for the quarter declined 10.4 percent to $40.96 billion from $45.69 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.76 per share on revenues of $40.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, including WarnerMedia and Xandr, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.10 to $3.15 per share on consolidated revenue growth in the low-single digits range, with revenue contribution for WarnerMedia and Xandr in the $37 billion to $39 billion range.

The Street is looking for earnings of $3.21 per share on a revenue decline of 6.1 percent to $158.1 billion for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

T

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular