AT&T, TPG to form new company for U.S. video unit in $16.25 bln deal

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Buyout firm TPG Capital and AT&T Inc said on Thursday they will form a new company, DIRECTV, to operate the company's U.S. video business unit.

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Buyout firm TPG Capital and AT&T Inc said on Thursday they will form a new company, DIRECTV, to operate the company's U.S. video business unit.

AT&T's divested U.S. video business has an enterprise value of $16.25 billion, the companies said.

After the deal closes in the second half of 2021, AT&T will own 70% of the common stock of the company, while TPG will own the rest, the statement said. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: AT&T TPG CAPITAL/ (UPDATE 1)

