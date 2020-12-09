AT&T to sell Crunchyroll unit to Sony's Funimation in $1.18 bln deal
Dec 9 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc T.N has agreed to sell its Crunchyroll anime business to Sony's Funimation Global Group, LLC, in a $1.18 billion deal, Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc and AT&T said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
