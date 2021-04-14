Markets
AT&T To Invest $2 Bln In Next 3 Years To Bridge Digital Divide

(RTTNews) - Telecommunications major AT &T Inc. (T) said on Wednesday that it plans to invest around $2 billion in the coming three years to help solve the problem of digital divide in America. This investment follows the company earlier commitment of $1 billion over the last three years to help vulnerable communities.

The company said that the latest commitment is a combination of its low-cost broadband service offerings and community investment. The first part of this investment is providing discounted wireless solutions to over 135,000 public and private education institutions and in this manner, fast internet will open up new opportunities for them.

As part of the Access from AT&T program introduced 5 years ago, households can continue to access wireline internet service at $10 or less per month and the company will not charge any contract or installation fees. Additionally, in a move to make internet more affordable for laymen, customers can use the Federal Emergency Broadband Benefit or EBB to bring down their monthly broadband costs.

John Stankey, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our broadband networks rose to the challenge of the pandemic in part due to policies that promoted private sector investment in multiple technologies and networks. AT&T is investing in and expanding the reach of our broadband networks while also advocating for effective and sustainable public policies that help close this country's digital divide."

The company also introduced the AT&T Connected Learning to help students overcome issues related to learning loss, bridging the homework gap and engaging students in interesting educational content.

