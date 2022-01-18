Companies
T

AT&T to delay some 5G deployment in bid to address aviation standoff

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

AT&T said Tuesday it had voluntarily agreed to temporarily defer turning on a limited number of towers around certain airport runways in a bid to address an aviation safety standoff.

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - AT&T T.N said Tuesday it had voluntarily agreed to temporarily defer turning on a limited number of towers around certain airport runways in a bid to address an aviation safety standoff.

"We are frustrated by the FAA’s inability to do what nearly 40 countries have done, which is to safely deploy 5G technology without disrupting aviation services, and we urge it do so in a timely manner," AT&T said Tuesday. "We are launching our advanced 5G services everywhere else as planned with the temporary exception of this limited number of towers."

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

T UAL VZ

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

Qualcomm CEO Sees Chip-Supply Issues Easing in 2022

Jan 05, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular