AT&T (T) Wins Order to Modernize Veterans Affairs' Network

AT&T Inc. T has been chosen by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) to provide an advanced data communications platform that will help boost their mission capabilities.



The Dallas, TX-based telecom giant secured a $725 million, 12-year Task Order under the General Services Administration’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract for federal agencies.



With 1,255 healthcare facilities, the VA manages the largest integrated healthcare system in the country. It serves 9 million enrolled veterans each year. The VA requires a high capacity urban and rural data network to support its missions.



AT&T will work with the VA to modernize the latter’s IP-based data network for a robust technology infrastructure that will enable quick cloud adoption. The company is providing advanced capabilities that include wide area networking, virtual private networking and managed network services.



AT&T’s technologies will help VA transform a wide range of data-intensive processes. With AT&T’s wide area network capabilities, VA care providers can access a veteran’s healthcare records in near-real time and improve their service delivery.



AT&T is increasingly focusing on its core wireless business, wherein it is seeing solid demand for its services. The company continues to invest in key areas for long-term sustainable growth.



AT&T’s shares have lost 3.9% in the past year against 13.3% growth of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI and Vicor Corporation VICR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cambium delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.5%, on average.



Cogent delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average.



Vicor delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 80.6%, on average.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.