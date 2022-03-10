AT&T (T) to Support Texas Department of Information Resources

AT&T Inc. T has been selected by the Texas Department of Information Resources (“DIR”) as a connectivity and technology services provider.



The DIR provides technology solutions to Texas state and local government entities. It aims to serve the Texas government by leading the state’s technology strategy, protecting technology infrastructure and offering cost-effective solutions for all levels of the government.



The latest deal will provide almost 5,000 Texas public agencies and schools access to advanced solutions through a comprehensive procurement vehicle. Earlier, agencies procured contracts for different technologies through multiple vehicles.



AT&T will simplify the process for customers by providing them access to a range of solutions across its network through a single-source procurement process.



From 2018 to 2020, AT&T invested more than $7.7 billion in Texas to build fiber and wireless across Texas. In recent years, the company has worked with Texas agencies for the migration of 5,000 locations to new network technologies.



Customers can now enjoy several new services like high-speed fiber and wireless broadband, cloud-based voice and SD-WAN. AT&T will continue to provide connectivity solutions available to Texas agencies, which include Managed Services, IoT connectivity and public safety communications.



AT&T continues to invest in key areas of business and adapt to the evolving market scenario for long-term growth. The stock has, however, lost 21.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 10.1%.



