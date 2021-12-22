AT&T (T) to Sell Xandr to Microsoft for Undisclosed Amount

AT&T Inc. T has decided to sell its advertising and analytics division, Xandr, to Microsoft MSFT for an undisclosed amount.



The deal builds on a long-standing relationship between Xandr and Microsoft for providing digital media solutions for advertisers. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the companies intend to shape the advertising marketplace of the future.



Xandr is a data-driven technology platform that offers a global marketplace for premium advertising. Platforms like Xandr Invest, Xandr Monetize, Xandr Curate and Invest TV maximize working media dollars.



Xandr’s advanced technology complements Microsoft’s advertising offerings and will help accelerate the delivery of digital advertising and retail media solutions for the open web. The deal combines Microsoft’s audience intelligence and advertising customer base with Xandr’s platform.



AT&T is delivering on its objective to grow customer relationships across wireless, fiber and HBO Max. The stock has, however, lost 14.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 11.7%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AT&T and Xandr have a shared vision of empowering a free and open web while leading an industry alternative through a global advertising marketplace. With Xandr’s technology, Microsoft can accelerate the delivery of its digital advertising and retail media solutions.



The deal does not include the advertising sales business supporting DirecTV. It is subject to regulatory reviews.



Regarding the pending WarnerMedia-Discovery deal, the regulatory review process is in progress. AT&T expects the transaction to close by mid-2022. After the close, AT&T estimates an annual dividend between $8 billion and $9 billion. That’s more than a 40% payout ratio assuming $20 billion in free cash flow.



T currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a better-ranked stock in the telecom space, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 8.8% upward over the past 60 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average. The stock has rallied 199.8% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for next-year earnings has been revised upward by 1.2% over the past seven days.



Qualcomm pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. It has appreciated 22.2% in the past year.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.