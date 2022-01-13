AT&T (T) to Enhance 5G+ Deployment With C-Band Spectrum

AT&T Inc. T currently offers two types of 5G. AT&T 5G, which uses low-band spectrum, is provided to consumers and businesses across the country. AT&T 5G+ enables superfast speeds and responsive connections through the millimeter wave spectrum.



AT&T recently announced that it will soon deploy its C-Band spectrum as part of its 5G+ technology. This 80 MHz of C-Band spectrum is mid-band and lies between the other two bands between 3.7 and 4 GHz. The deployment will help the 5G network get closer to its full potential.



AT&T 5G+ delivers superfast speed and better connectivity to enable innovation and unlock immersive experiences in high-traffic venues. AT&T 5G+ is currently available in parts of 44 cities and various locations across the country.



AT&T continues to deliver on its objectives to grow customer relationships across wireless, fiber and HBO Max. The stock has, however, lost 9.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 8.5%.

AT&T’s 5G deployment plans are on track. Using C-Band, AT&T expects to cover 70 million to 75 million people by the end of 2022. It targets to cover up to 200 million people in 2023.



The company is also comfortable with its fiber build plan. In the coming years, AT&T is likely to have multiple opportunities from the country’s largest fiber network.



AT&T is well-poised to benefit from investments to deliver 5G capabilities for new use cases to its expanding customer base.



T currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector that carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 10% upward over the past 30 days.



SeaChange International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.2%, on average. The stock has returned 34.7% in the past year.



United States Cellular Corporation USM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another decent pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 7.3% upward over the past 60 days.



United States Cellular Corporation pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average. The stock has lost 1.7% in the past year.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for current-year earnings has been revised 20.5% upward over the past 60 days.



Sierra Wireless pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.2%, on average. The stock has lost 6.7% in the past year.

