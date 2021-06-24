AT&T (T) to Boost Michelin's Global Network for Business Growth

AT&T Inc. T is providing an SD-WAN and WAN solution that will help modernize the network of Michelin MGDDY.



Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is a leading global tire manufacturer. It has seven R&D centers around the world, 69 manufacturing facilities and sales agencies in 171 countries.



Michelin’s existing network infrastructure was impairing its ability to deliver efficient customer service. The company decided to augment 200 sites worldwide to make use of cloud-based applications. This will allow Michelin to benefit from greater scalability and agility through AT&T’s connectivity.



Michelin, which also aims to be a leader in sustainable mobility, is utilizing technology for value creation and growth of the business. The global SD-WAN solution uses AT&T’s Virtual Private Network and Dedicated Internet services. This will help Michelin build a network with full ownership of the technology.



AT&T is supporting Michelin in its digital transformation strategy with this SD-WAN solution. It will manage the deployment, operation and maintenance of this solution.



Michelin chose to work with AT&T on this project, which highlights the latter’s sales leadership team in France and strong global network. AT&T is focused on making Michelin’s network ready for the future.



AT&T is witnessing an increasing demand for its wireless services from varied customers. It remains to be seen how the positive momentum gets reflected in the stock price, going forward.



