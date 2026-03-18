AT&T (T) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

AT&T (T) closed at $27.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.58% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.36% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 2.89% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.76%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AT&T in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 22, 2026. On that day, AT&T is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.84%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $31.22 billion, indicating a 1.95% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.29 per share and a revenue of $128.16 billion, indicating changes of +8.02% and +2%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AT&T. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% lower within the past month. Currently, AT&T is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, AT&T is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.17, so one might conclude that AT&T is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that T currently has a PEG ratio of 1.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Wireless National industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.76.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, positioning it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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