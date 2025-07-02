AT&T (T) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, AT&T (T) closed at $28.31, marking a -1.97% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the telecommunications company had gained 3.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.13%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AT&T in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 23, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.51, reflecting a 10.53% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $30.53 billion, showing a 2.48% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $124.26 billion, which would represent changes of -10.18% and +1.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AT&T. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, AT&T is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, AT&T is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.47, so one might conclude that AT&T is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, T's PEG ratio is currently 4.1. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

