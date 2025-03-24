AT&T (T) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest market close, AT&T (T) reached $26.96, with a -0.22% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.42%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.28%.

The the stock of telecommunications company has risen by 1.5% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.73%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AT&T in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 23, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, down 5.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.51 billion, up 1.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.14 per share and a revenue of $124.15 billion, demonstrating changes of -5.31% and +1.48%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AT&T. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.72% lower. AT&T is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, AT&T is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.63. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.53, which means AT&T is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that T has a PEG ratio of 3.1. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. T's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

AT&T Inc. (T)

