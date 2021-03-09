AT&T (T) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed the most recent trading day at $29.64, moving -1.17% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.69%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telecommunications company had gained 4.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from T as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 22, 2021. On that day, T is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $42.68 billion, down 0.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.15 per share and revenue of $172.91 billion, which would represent changes of -0.94% and +0.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for T should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% lower. T is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, T is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.53. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.51.

Meanwhile, T's PEG ratio is currently 3.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. T's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow T in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AT&T Inc. (T): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.