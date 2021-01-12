AT&T (T) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed the most recent trading day at $28.75, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 5.5% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 27, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, down 17.98% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $44.54 billion, down 4.86% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for T should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% lower within the past month. T currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note T's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.98. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.36.

We can also see that T currently has a PEG ratio of 3.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

