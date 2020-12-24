AT&T (T) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AT&T (T) closed at $28.69, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.35%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 0.83% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, T is projected to report earnings of $0.74 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.85%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $44.56 billion, down 4.83% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.18 per share and revenue of $170.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.92% and -5.84%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. T is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that T has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.05 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.59.

We can also see that T currently has a PEG ratio of 3.09. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AT&T Inc. (T): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.