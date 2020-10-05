AT&T (T) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed the most recent trading day at $28.67, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.8%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 3.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 9.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.31%.

T will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 22, 2020. In that report, analysts expect T to post earnings of $0.77 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $41.65 billion, down 6.59% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.21 per share and revenue of $169.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.08% and -6.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% lower. T currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that T has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.95 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.13, so we one might conclude that T is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, T's PEG ratio is currently 1.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.