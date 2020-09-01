AT&T (T) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed the most recent trading day at $29.47, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the telecommunications company had gained 0.64% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.52% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.77, down 18.09% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $41.67 billion, down 6.55% from the year-ago period.

T's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.21 per share and revenue of $169.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.08% and -6.43%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for T should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.89% lower. T is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note T's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.5, which means T is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that T currently has a PEG ratio of 1.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.