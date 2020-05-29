AT&T (T) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed at $30.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.64% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.29%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from T as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, T is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.87%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $42.21 billion, down 6.12% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.29 per share and revenue of $173.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.84% and -4.09%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for T. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% lower. T is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note T's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.43. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.83.

Investors should also note that T has a PEG ratio of 1.71 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

