AT&T (T) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed at $29.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.63% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 3.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 16.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.46% in that time.

T will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 22, 2020. On that day, T is projected to report earnings of $0.85 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $44.41 billion, down 0.94% from the prior-year quarter.

T's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.49 per share and revenue of $179.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.24% and -0.89%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for T. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.18% lower. T is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, T is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.63. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.52, which means T is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, T's PEG ratio is currently 1.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. T's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.