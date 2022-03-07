AT&T (T) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AT&T (T) closed at $23.57, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 0.87% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

AT&T will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2022. On that day, AT&T is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.98%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $38.6 billion, down 12.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.13 per share and revenue of $152.74 billion, which would represent changes of -7.94% and -9.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AT&T. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.75% lower. AT&T is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AT&T is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.62. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.61.

Investors should also note that T has a PEG ratio of 1.98 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.