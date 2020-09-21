AT&T (T) Stock Moves -1.04%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AT&T (T) closed at $28.63, marking a -1.04% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 2.49% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.66% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from T as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect T to post earnings of $0.77 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $41.67 billion, down 6.55% from the year-ago period.

T's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.21 per share and revenue of $169.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.08% and -6.43%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for T should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% lower within the past month. T is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that T has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.02 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.52, so we one might conclude that T is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that T currently has a PEG ratio of 1.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

