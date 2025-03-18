AT&T (T) Stock Moves -0.82%: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed at $26.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telecommunications company had gained 3.71% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AT&T in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 23, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.52, indicating a 5.45% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $30.51 billion, reflecting a 1.61% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

T's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $124.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.75% and +1.49%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AT&T. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.36% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AT&T currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AT&T has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.58 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.29, so one might conclude that AT&T is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that T currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Wireless National industry stood at 3.08 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 15, this industry ranks in the top 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.