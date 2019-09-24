AT&T (T) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed at $37.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.59% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the telecommunications company had gained 7.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.2%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, T is projected to report earnings of $0.94 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $45.30 billion, down 0.96% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.58 per share and revenue of $182.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.7% and +6.9%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. T is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, T is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.52. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.14.

Investors should also note that T has a PEG ratio of 2.36 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

