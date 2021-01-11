AT&T (T) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AT&T (T) closed at $28.87, marking a -0.52% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.66%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 5.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42% in that time.

T will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 27, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, down 17.98% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $44.54 billion, down 4.86% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for T should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% lower within the past month. T is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note T's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.03. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.06.

Investors should also note that T has a PEG ratio of 3.09 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AT&T Inc. (T): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.