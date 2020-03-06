AT&T (T) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed at $37.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.71% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 3.28% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect T to post earnings of $0.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $44.67 billion, down 0.36% from the year-ago period.

T's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.60 per share and revenue of $182.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.84% and +0.55%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower within the past month. T is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, T currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.07, so we one might conclude that T is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that T has a PEG ratio of 1.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.89 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

