AT&T (T) Stock Moves 0.29%: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed the most recent trading day at $38.17, moving +0.29% from the previous trading session. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 2.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.51%.

T will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, T is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $46.99 billion, down 2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

T's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $181.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.42% and +6.21%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for T should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower within the past month. T currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that T has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.67 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.89.

Investors should also note that T has a PEG ratio of 2.4 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

