AT&T (T) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, AT&T (T) closed at $23.27, marking a -1.34% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.92%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.07%.

The telecommunications company's stock has dropped by 1.87% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AT&T in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 22, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.59, reflecting a 9.26% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $31.99 billion, up 3.71% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.3 per share and a revenue of $129.78 billion, indicating changes of +8.49% and +3.29%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AT&T. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. AT&T is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AT&T has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.24 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.01.

We can additionally observe that T currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.99. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Wireless National industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.