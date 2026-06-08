AT&T (T) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, AT&T (T) closed at $22.50, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.3% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.86%.

The telecommunications company's shares have seen a decrease of 9.58% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.92%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AT&T in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 22, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.59, showcasing a 9.26% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $31.99 billion, indicating a 3.71% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.3 per share and a revenue of $129.78 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.49% and +3.29%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AT&T. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. AT&T is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, AT&T is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.06, so one might conclude that AT&T is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that T currently has a PEG ratio of 0.95. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.06 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow T in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.