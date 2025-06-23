AT&T (T) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

AT&T (T) ended the recent trading session at $28.16, demonstrating a +1.39% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.89%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.94%.

Shares of the telecommunications company witnessed a gain of 1.28% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.53%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.5%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AT&T in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 23, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.53, indicating a 7.02% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.53 billion, up 2.48% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $124.26 billion, indicating changes of -8.41% and +1.57%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AT&T should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. AT&T presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AT&T is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.43. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 20.69.

Also, we should mention that T has a PEG ratio of 3.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

