AT&T (T) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, AT&T (T) reported revenue of $30.85 billion, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.54, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.53 billion, representing a surprise of +1.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Consumer Wireline - Broadband Connections - Fiber Broadband Connections : 9.84 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9.83 million.

: 9.84 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9.83 million. Consumer Wireline - Fiber Broadband Net Additions : 243 thousand compared to the 239.75 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 243 thousand compared to the 239.75 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Consumer Wireline - Broadband Connections - Non Fiber Broadband Connections : 4.43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4.36 million.

: 4.43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4.36 million. Consumer Wireline - Non Fiber Broadband Net Additions : -93 thousand versus -157.3 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: -93 thousand versus -157.3 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Communications- Business Wireline : $4.31 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.3%.

: $4.31 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.3%. Revenues- Communications- Consumer Wireline : $3.54 billion versus $3.53 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.

: $3.54 billion versus $3.53 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change. Revenues- Corporate and Other : $94 million compared to the $20.56 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.1% year over year.

: $94 million compared to the $20.56 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.1% year over year. Revenues- Communications- Mobility : $21.85 billion versus $21.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change.

: $21.85 billion versus $21.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change. Revenues- Total Communications : $29.7 billion versus $29.4 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.

: $29.7 billion versus $29.4 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change. Revenues- Latin America : $1.05 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.4% change.

: $1.05 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.4% change. Revenues- Latin America- Wireless equipment : $392 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $396.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%.

: $392 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $396.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%. Revenues- Latin America- Wireless service: $662 million compared to the $685.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.

Here is how AT&T performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for AT&T here>>>

Shares of AT&T have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.