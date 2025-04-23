AT&T (T) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

AT&T (T) reported $30.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was -1.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AT&T performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Consumer Wireline - Broadband Connections - Fiber Broadband Connections : 9.59 million versus 9.59 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 9.59 million versus 9.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Mobility Subscribers - Postpaid phone : 73.03 million versus 73.02 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 73.03 million versus 73.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Mobility - Postpaid Phone-Only Churn : 0.8% compared to the 0.8% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 0.8% compared to the 0.8% average estimate based on four analysts. Consumer Wireline - Broadband Connections - Non Fiber Broadband Connections : 4.52 million versus 4.48 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 4.52 million versus 4.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Total Communications : $29.56 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $29.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

: $29.56 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $29.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%. Revenues- Communications- Consumer Wireline : $3.52 billion compared to the $3.46 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.

: $3.52 billion compared to the $3.46 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year. Revenues- Communications- Business Wireline : $4.47 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%.

: $4.47 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%. Revenues- Corporate and Other : $95 million compared to the $100.10 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $95 million compared to the $100.10 million average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Latin America : $971 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.7%.

: $971 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.7%. Revenues- Communications- Mobility : $21.57 billion versus $21.41 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.

: $21.57 billion versus $21.41 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change. Revenues- Communications- Mobility- Service : $16.65 billion versus $16.61 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.

: $16.65 billion versus $16.61 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change. Revenues- Communications- Mobility- Equipment: $4.92 billion compared to the $4.80 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.

Shares of AT&T have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

