AT&T (T) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

AT&T (T) reported $31.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 23.5%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31.36 billion, representing a surprise of -0.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AT&T performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Consumer Wireline - Broadband Net Additions : -323 thousand compared to the -278 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: -323 thousand compared to the -278 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Broadband connections-Total : 15386 thousand compared to the 13841.16 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 15386 thousand compared to the 13841.16 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Consumer Wireline - Fiber Broadband Net Additions : 280 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 323.17 thousand.

: 280 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 323.17 thousand. Mobility Net Additions - Postpaid Phone : 656 thousand compared to the 710.93 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 656 thousand compared to the 710.93 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues - Corporate and Other : $117 million versus $108.44 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $117 million versus $108.44 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Revenues - Communications - Consumer Wireline : $3.23 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

: $3.23 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%. Revenues - Communications - Business Wireline : $5.64 billion versus $5.58 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change.

: $5.64 billion versus $5.58 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change. Revenues - Communications - Mobility : $21.50 billion compared to the $21.65 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.

: $21.50 billion compared to the $21.65 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year. Revenues - Latin America : $861 million versus $800.57 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19% change.

: $861 million versus $800.57 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19% change. Revenues - Total Communications : $30.37 billion compared to the $30.54 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.

: $30.37 billion compared to the $30.54 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year. Revenues - Communications - Mobility - Equipment : $6.07 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.09 billion.

: $6.07 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.09 billion. Revenues - Communications - Mobility - Service: $15.43 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $15.54 billion.

View all Key Company Metrics for AT&T here>>>



Shares of AT&T have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

