AT&T (T) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that AT&T (T) will report quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 8.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $30.96 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain AT&T metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Communications- Business Wireline' should come in at $4.23 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Communications- Consumer Wireline' should arrive at $3.67 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Latin America' to reach $1.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Communications- Mobility' to come in at $22.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Consumer Wireline - Broadband Connections - Fiber Broadband Connections' reaching 10.09 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.02 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Consumer Wireline - Fiber Broadband Net Additions' at 258.24 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 226.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Consumer Wireline - Broadband Connections - Non Fiber Broadband Connections' of 4.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.84 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Consumer Wireline - Broadband Net Additions' will reach 130.00 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 28.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Mobility Subscribers - Postpaid phone' will reach 73.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 72.29 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Mobility Net Additions - Postpaid Phone' will likely reach 338.78 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 403.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Consumer Wireline - Broadband Connections - Broadband' will reach 14.41 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.86 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Mobility - Total Mobility Net Additions' stands at 293.12 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 617.00 thousand.

AT&T shares have witnessed a change of -10.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), T is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.