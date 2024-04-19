AT&T (T) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, AT&T (T) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, reflecting a decline of 11.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $30.66 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific AT&T metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Communications- Business Wireline' of $5.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Communications- Consumer Wireline' should come in at $3.38 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Latin America' will reach $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +16.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Communications- Mobility' to come in at $21.24 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Mobility Net Additions - Postpaid Phone' will reach 300.95 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 424 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Consumer Wireline - Broadband connections - Total' will reach 13,711.34 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13,730 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Consumer Wireline - Non Fiber Broadband Connections' stands at 5,150.62 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6,243 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Consumer Wireline - Fiber Broadband Net Additions' to reach 253.72 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 272 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Consumer Wireline - Fiber Broadband Connections' should arrive at 8,560.72 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7,487 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Mobility Subscribers' at 245,996.30 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 222,839 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Mobility Net Additions' reaching 5,226.69 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5,147 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Mexico Wireless Subscribers' will likely reach 22,236.84 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 21,613 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of AT&T have experienced a change of -4.8% in the past month compared to the -2.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), T is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

