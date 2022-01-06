AT&T (T) Provides Select Fourth-Quarter Subscriber Results

AT&T Inc. T recently provided select subscriber results for the fourth quarter of 2021. The company continues to deliver on its objectives to grow customer relationships across wireless, fiber and HBO Max.



For the fourth quarter, AT&T delivered total postpaid net additions of 1.3 million, which includes almost 880,000 postpaid phones.



For the full-year 2021, postpaid phone net additions were 3.2 million. This reflects AT&T’s highest annual postpaid phone net additions in more than a decade as it continues to benefit from strong network performance and go-to-market strategy.



AT&T’s shares have lost 12.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 10.5%.

The company added nearly 270,000 fiber subscribers in the quarter. For the full-year 2021, fiber net additions totaled about 1 million. This marks the fourth consecutive year in which it has added 1 million or more fiber subscribers.



AT&T ended 2021 with an additional 2.6 million fiber customer locations compared with its prior expectation of 2.5 million. It ended the year with almost 73.8 million total global HBO Max and HBO subscribers. This comes ahead of management’s prior guidance that end-of-year subscribers would be at the high end of its 70 million to 73 million subscriber target.



AT&T is well-poised to benefit from investments to deliver 5G capabilities for new use cases to its expanding customer base. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Jan 26, before the opening bell.



T currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



United States Cellular Corporation USM is a better-ranked stock in the industry, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 7.3% over the past 60 days.



United States Cellular Corporation has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average. The stock has inched up 2% in the past year.



Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 0.8% over the past 60 days.



Aviat Networks has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.1%, on average. It has soared 86.5% in the past year.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 20.5% over the past 60 days.



Sierra Wireless pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.2%, on average. The stock has moved up 2.8% in the past year.

