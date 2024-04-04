AT&T (T) Pledges Additional Funds to Bridge Digital Divide

In a bid to bridge the digital divide in the United States, AT&T Inc. T has announced an additional $3 billion investment by 2030, bringing the tally to $5 billion since 2021. This commitment underscores AT&T's dedication to providing affordable, high-speed Internet access to millions of Americans, with a goal to help 25 million people get connected throughout the decade.



A significant chunk of Americans reportedly still lack access to wired or fixed wireless broadband, while several others struggle with digital literacy. The investment focuses on addressing barriers to connectivity, including affordability and adoption.



Since 2021, AT&T has already served nearly 5 million Americans with discounted Internet services and digital literacy programs. The company's Connected Learning Centers (CLCs) provide Internet access, computers and training in communities across the country. These centers, like the one operated by the Salvadoran American Leadership and Educational Fund in Los Angeles, offer vital resources for individuals pursuing education, job opportunities and citizenship.



Additionally, AT&T's commitment extends to tribal lands, where connectivity gaps persist. By expanding network coverage and establishing CLCs, AT&T aims to improve access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities for indigenous communities.



The company's investment aligns with broader efforts to advocate for policy changes and public-private partnerships to address the digital divide. AT&T offers affordable connectivity services, advocates for policy initiatives like the Affordable Connectivity Program, and participates in federal funding programs like the Broadband Equity, Accessibility and Deployment program.



Moreover, AT&T continues to enhance its network infrastructure, including 5G and fiber networks, to provide best-in-class coverage and capacity across the nation.



The infrastructure investments position it for growth by ensuring widespread access to its services. As the digital landscape evolves, AT&T's commitment to closing the digital divide underscores its dedication to fostering inclusive connectivity and driving socio-economic progress.



With a customer-centric business model, AT&T is likely to benefit from the increased deployment of mid-band spectrum and greater fiber densification. An integrated fiber expansion strategy is expected to improve broadband connectivity for both enterprise and consumer markets, while steady 5G deployments are likely to boost end-user experience.



AT&T plans to deploy 5G+ service in various stadiums, arenas and practice facilities across the country, along with various company-owned retail stores, to revolutionize the shopping experience. In addition, the company aims to launch 5G+ in several airports while offering secure 5G facilities to the FirstNet network. The acquisition of mid-band spectrum (C-Band) further offers significant bandwidth with better propagation characteristics for optimum coverage in both rural and urban areas.



