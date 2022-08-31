AT&T (T) Plans to Increase Fiber Internet Service in Arizona

AT&T Inc. T has decided to offer reliable and high-speed broadband in Mesa, AZ. This will be done by expanding its fiber Internet service in the region. It is on track to provide this service to the residents of Mesa by 2023.

In Mesa, AT&T anticipates providing speeds of up to 5-Gigs of fiber-based broadband to more than 100,000 homes. With the help of improved fiber connectivity, the carrier aims to provide superior access to healthcare, jobs and education facilities.

AT&T plans to deploy a standard-based nationwide mobile 5G network to obtain a seamless transition of Wi-fi, 5G devices and Long-Term Evolution. The company intends to deploy 5G on low and mid-band spectrum holding.

AT&T is uniquely positioned to benefit from the upcoming 5G boom. As the first carrier in the industry, the company has presented its 5G policy framework that will stand on three vital pillars — fixed wireless, edge computing and 5G. It is also working on a fiber expansion strategy, which is anticipated to enhance broadband connectivity for both consumers and enterprises, alongside 5G deployments boosting the end-user experience.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AT&T has acquired 80MHz of mid-band spectrum in the C-Band auction for a total consideration of $27.4 billion. These airwaves offer better propagation characteristics for optimum coverage in urban and rural areas. Through its Multi-access Edge Compute solution, the company offers the flexibility to manage data more appropriately. It leverages indigenous software-defined network to provide low-latency, high bandwidth applications for faster access to data processing.

The stock has lost 34.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 19.1%. AT&T currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

