AT&T (T) Partners Fortinet (FTNT) to Boost Cybersecurity Solution

AT&T Inc. T has joined forces with Fortinet FTNT to expand its portfolio of Managed Security Services that will enable Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) for businesses. SASE combines software-defined wide area networking (WAN) with essential security functions to support the dynamic nature of today’s workforce.



AT&T Cybersecurity helps make the network more resilient to overcome threats that are now part of modern business. The platform comprises AT&T network, managed solutions with advanced security technologies and expertise from AT&T Alien Labs. Fortinet secures the largest enterprise, service provider and government organizations. It empowers customers with complete visibility and control across the evolving attack surface.



As more employees are working from remote locations, data is being accessed from a wide range of company and personal devices. This makes it difficult for network and security administrators to know what applications are being used by whom and for what purpose. SASE enables businesses to efficiently connect locations and users to the cloud and build a zero trust network.



Zero trust security is an IT security model that requires strict identity verification for every person and device trying to access resources on a private network. With AT&T SASE, enterprises will now be able to leverage the capabilities of their network and security for business growth. The cybersecurity solution helps enterprises to enhance security, improve network performance and reduce costs.



Currently available to customers, AT&T SASE with Fortinet integrates with AT&T Alien Labs Threat Intelligence platform for multiple response actions. The solution provides visibility and management for a more resilient network, making it safer for businesses to innovate.



Due to digital transformation, technology teams are struggling to manage increasingly complex networks. The combination of AT&T Cybersecurity and Fortinet creates a strong value proposition for customers to benefit from the convergence of network and security controls.



AT&T is focused on growing customer relationships across 5G wireless, fiber and HBO Max. The company aims to sustain the dividend at current levels, reduce debt and monetize non-core assets.



AT&T’s shares have moved up 2.2% in the past six months compared with 0.7% growth of the industry.







