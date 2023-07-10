AT&T (T) Partners Boldyn Networks to Expand SFMTA Network

AT&T Inc. T and Boldyn Networks are teaming up to provide expanded coverage for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA), offering improved wireless connectivity for millions of passengers in the region. The collaboration is likely to benefit both the transportation agency and AT&T.



The partnership aims to enhance wireless connectivity across SFMTA's infrastructure, including tunnels, stations, rail cars and surrounding areas. The network expansion will enable passengers to enjoy seamless and robust 5G coverage, resulting in better mobile experiences throughout the Bay Area.



For AT&T, the collaboration presents an opportunity to showcase its commitment to delivering unparalleled connections for customers, regardless of their location. By partnering with Boldyn Networks, a leading infrastructure provider, AT&T aims to leverage the next-generation SFMTA distributed antenna system network for improved coverage. This network extends the high-density fiber footprint in the region, providing 5G wireless connectivity along with data center access and superior connectivity for connected buildings.



The SFMTA's initiative aligns with the Bay Area Rapid Transit's (BART) critical projects, including the digital railway initiative and the goal of providing 5G connectivity to riders and surrounding communities. By supporting BART's initiatives, SFMTA contributes to the region's overall advancement in wireless connectivity, benefiting residents and businesses alike.



AT&T plans to deploy a standard-based nationwide mobile 5G network for a seamless transition to Wi-Fi, 5G devices and Long-Term Evolution. It intends to deploy 5G on low and mid-band spectrum holding.



The company is uniquely positioned to benefit from the upcoming 5G boom. As the first carrier in the industry, AT&T has presented its 5G policy framework that stands on three vital pillars — fixed wireless, edge computing and 5G. It is focusing on a fiber densification strategy, which is anticipated to enhance broadband connectivity for consumers and enterprises, alongside 5G deployments boosting the end-user experience.



With a customer-centric business model, AT&T is likely to benefit from the increased deployment of mid-band spectrum and greater fiber densification. AT&T expects to deploy mid-band spectrum to 200 million users by 2023 end and reach more than 30 million customer and business locations with fiber by the end of 2025. The extensive fiber footprint is likely to minimize its maintenance and repair costs while generating higher ARPU.



The stock has lost 24.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 18.4%.



