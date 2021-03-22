AT&T (T) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed at $29.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.77% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the telecommunications company had gained 1.81% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 22, 2021. On that day, T is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $42.69 billion, down 0.21% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.15 per share and revenue of $172.76 billion, which would represent changes of -0.94% and +0.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for T. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.23% higher. T is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, T is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.9, which means T is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that T currently has a PEG ratio of 3.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

