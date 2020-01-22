AT&T (T) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AT&T (T) closed at $39.05, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 1.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.23%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from T as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 29, 2020. In that report, analysts expect T to post earnings of $0.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $46.91 billion, down 2.26% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for T should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower. T is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, T is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.75, so we one might conclude that T is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that T currently has a PEG ratio of 2.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.